Listen Live

Danny Trejo Rescues Boy Trapped in Overturned Car

What a great dude

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Morning Show

Danny Trejo is best known for his role in “Machete” and now for being a real-life hero.

He told the TV station KABC-TV that he witnessed a car run a red light and hit another car, which flipped over onto it’s roof in the intersection.

The boy and his grandmother were trapped under the car and Trejo helped rescue the boy from his car seat while firefighters pulled his grandmother to safety.

All three of the people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)

Related posts

Man Cuts Ties with Family Because They Chew Too Loud

WATCH: Fan Catches Foul Ball with Helmet Full of Nachos Covers Neighbor in Cheese

WATCH: Zombieland 2 Trailer is Finally Here

Sylvester Stallone: “I Have Zero Ownership of Rocky”

Canada Border Services Hiring People to Get Beaten Up

WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal In a Mosh Pit

David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ Redone for Anniversary of Moon Landing

WATCH: New Movie Trailers Released This Week Include Top Gun, IT, and Cats

Man Arrested for Trying to Smuggle Cocaine Across Border Under Toupee