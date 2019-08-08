Danny Trejo Rescues Boy Trapped in Overturned Car

Danny Trejo is best known for his role in “Machete” and now for being a real-life hero.

He told the TV station KABC-TV that he witnessed a car run a red light and hit another car, which flipped over onto it’s roof in the intersection.

The boy and his grandmother were trapped under the car and Trejo helped rescue the boy from his car seat while firefighters pulled his grandmother to safety.

All three of the people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)