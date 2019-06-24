Buckcherry Coming to Barrie!

L.A. rockers Buckcherry will be stopping down in Barrie in support of their new album Warpaint which has just released. ROCK 95 is proud to support this Summer Concert Party featuring Buckcherry with special guests Joyous Wolf, Starsik and Skrou.

The show will be staged at Maverick’s Music Hall in downtown Barrie, Saturday July 6th. Tickets for the show are on sale now and be listening to ROCK 95 in the coming weeks for your chance to WIN tickets to the show!

Click here for tickets