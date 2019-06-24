Listen Live

Buckcherry Coming to Barrie!

See them at Maverick's Music Hall this summer!

By Local, Music

Image result for buckcherry warpaint tour

L.A. rockers Buckcherry will be stopping down in Barrie in support of their new album Warpaint which has just released.  ROCK 95 is proud to support this Summer Concert Party featuring Buckcherry with special guests Joyous Wolf, Starsik and Skrou.

The show will be staged at Maverick’s Music Hall in downtown Barrie, Saturday July 6th.  Tickets for the show are on sale now and be listening to ROCK 95 in the coming weeks for your chance to WIN tickets to the show!

Click here for tickets

Related posts

WATCH: Mick Jagger Returns To Stage For Rolling Stones Tour Opener

WATCH: NHL’S BEST FEEL GOOD MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Montreal May be Getting a Baseball Team Again

The City Of Toronto Has Officially Named A Street After The Toronto Raptors

WATCH: Taron Egerton Joins Elton John On Stage As Special Guest

Kawhi Leonard Shows He Really IS A Fun Guy

2 Million Fans Expected to Attend Raptors Victory Parade in Toronto Today

Raptors Fans Will Sing ‘O Canada’ Tonight For Game 5

WATCH: James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Play “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Game 3