WATCH: Steven Tyler Helps Paul McCartney Sing A Classic

Last week at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Paul McCartney was joined by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler to sing “Helter Skelter.”

Tyler posted the video to his Facebook page:

Tyler was in Vegas because Aerosmith are playing their Deuces Are Wild show this weekend at the 5,200-seat Park Theater in the Park MGM Hotel & Casino, which is across the street from the T-Mobile Arena. And they’ll be headed to Roxodus in Edenvale to close out the show on July 14.