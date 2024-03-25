S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Is Coming To Toronto

Legendary guitarist Slash is taking his love for the blues on the road this summer with the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, an acronym for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance.

Kicking off on July 5th in Bonner, Montana, the festival will travel across North America, bringing a star-studded lineup of blues artists to fans. Joining Slash on stage will be the Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ Mo’, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe.

A Celebration of Blues and Social Causes

Slash started the festival as a way to bring fans together and celebrate the spirit of blues. It was also a great opportunity for him to play with the Blues artists he admires. But the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival isn’t just about music; it’s also about giving back.

That’s why a portion of the proceeds from each ticket and VIP package will benefit charities focused on social justice and uplifting marginalized communities. These charities include:

Know Your Rights Camp: Founded by Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab, Know Your Rights Camp empowers Black and Brown communities through education and self-advocacy. Their mission is to cultivate the next generation of change leaders who can dismantle oppressive systems and build a more just future.

War Child: War Child is a global humanitarian organization that protects children caught in the crossfire of war and violence. They provide education, skills training, and economic opportunities to empower children and their families to break the cycle of poverty and violence. With a focus on local leadership and a long-term approach, War Child is building a brighter future for children around the world.

Slash explained, “The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour is a celebration of blues and rock ‘n’ roll music, and a celebration of unity and togetherness in these uncertain and divisive times.” He continues, “S.E.R.P.E.N.T is a vehicle to help support and uplift people and communities suffering from the injustices of racism and equal rights violations, as well as to support children adversely affected by war and poverty across the world. So, we are contributing a portion of every ticket and VIP package sold from the tour to those ends. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. will also provide an environment where folks can get together for a day of great music and hang out and have a good time.”

Slash’s Blues Debut: Orgy of the Damned

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival coincides with the release of Slash’s highly anticipated sixth solo album, Orgy of the Damned, due out May 17th.

This album features a mix of well-known classics and undiscovered songs reimagined with Slash’s signature style. The album boasts an impressive list of guest vocalists, including Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Stapleton, and more.

Catching the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival

Tickets for the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival are on sale now.

Canadian tour dates will feature Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph and will be happening on:

Saturday, July 27 in Windsor, Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesars

Sunday, July 28 in Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the blues with Slash and a stellar lineup of artists at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival.

