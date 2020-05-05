Bon Jovi, Sting & Billy Joel To Play New York Benefit Concert

Tina Fey will be hosting a virtual telethon, Rise Up New York! which airs 7PM E.T. on May 11. Bon Jovi, Sting and Billy Joel will all be performing along with more to be announced. Plus, there’ll be guest appearances by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Spike Lee, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bette Midler, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Idina Menzel, Christopher Jackson, Sutton Foster, Ben Platt and New York Giants players Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms.

The virtual telethon will also include stories of frontline workers fighting COVID-19. It’s hosted by by iHeartMedia and Robin Hood, an organization that helps “low-income New Yorkers escape poverty’s grasp.”

“New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet,” Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore said in a statement (via Billboard). “This is a moment where we rise up together as a community in support of our neighbours and in support of one another.”

All donations will benefit Robin Hood’s relief efforts, providing food, shelter, educational support and other services. They hope to raise $1 million for vulnerable New Yorkers.