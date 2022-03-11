My Experience With Covid-19

Huge shout out to my wife for this lovely picture. I mean, for looking after me while I was sick. She’s a nurse after all, but clearly one with a sense of humour.

My experience started last Friday morning when I woke up with what I would describe as a “bad flu”. (My wife coined the term “man-vid, like a man-cold, only COVID, get it?) But this was the real deal. My face felt like it was tight as a band & was on fire, while the rest of my body from the neck down was freezing cold. Clearly, a fever, but more unique than I remember fever symptoms being. I was also aching EVERYWHERE.

On day 2, Saturday, my symptoms kind of switched up and I would describe it as a downgrade to a “bad cold”. I still had a fever but no feverish symptoms, but I had developed a cough, congestion, and sore throat.

Constant on both days was a bad headache. After loads of vitamin C, vitamin D, & a couple doses of Sudafed, from day 3 and beyond I was free of headaches, and all symptoms except for congestion and cough. That lasted a week.

So, in summary, I had two really bad days and a few really annoying days where I thought I was fine, I would start to do stuff around the house, and then end up back on the couch feeling like crap. I wouldn’t call it “light”, or “easy”, or “just a…” anything. But it wasn’t scary or too intense. It was different than anything I’ve felt before, and “interesting” to go through.

This “vitamin” rich bad-boy had me feeling better than ever a couple days ago!

McCully