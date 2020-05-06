LISTEN: Original Music from an 8-year-old “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole”
Maybe there is astronauts / Maybe there is aliens...
Social distancing is really bringing out the creativity of so many people. Arguably the most creative, 8-year-old Jolee Dunn. She created an original song called “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole” and let’s just say she has a lifelong career in music ahead of her.
My kid wrote a song called,
“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r
— Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020
“I wonder what’s inside your butthole / Maybe there is astronauts / Maybe there is aliens / All inside your butthole / What’s inside your butthole? I always want to know.”
The song was originally a stall-tactic to avoid bed time, and now it’s a quarantine smash and being covered by musicians everywhere.
Here are a few of the best covers:
Covering “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole” an instant classic by Jolee @LisaRieffel #whatsinsideyourbutthole #ialwayswannaknow #jolee #aliens #astronauts pic.twitter.com/DmARsPxn3B
— Moogiejboogie (@moogiejboogie) May 3, 2020
The Cure: Buttsong. pic.twitter.com/dzlkm6M3Ac
— Glenna Gill (@GlennaKGill) May 3, 2020