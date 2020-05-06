Listen Live

LISTEN: Original Music from an 8-year-old “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole”

Maybe there is astronauts / Maybe there is aliens...

Morning Show, Music

Social distancing is really bringing out the creativity of so many people. Arguably the most creative, 8-year-old Jolee Dunn. She created an original song called “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole” and let’s just say she has a lifelong career in music ahead of her.

I wonder what’s inside your butthole / Maybe there is astronauts / Maybe there is aliens / All inside your butthole / What’s inside your butthole? I always want to know.”

The song was originally a stall-tactic to avoid bed time, and now it’s a quarantine smash and being covered by musicians everywhere.

Here are a few of the best covers:

