LISTEN: Original Music from an 8-year-old “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole”

Social distancing is really bringing out the creativity of so many people. Arguably the most creative, 8-year-old Jolee Dunn. She created an original song called “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole” and let’s just say she has a lifelong career in music ahead of her.

My kid wrote a song called,

“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r — Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

“I wonder what’s inside your butthole / Maybe there is astronauts / Maybe there is aliens / All inside your butthole / What’s inside your butthole? I always want to know.”

The song was originally a stall-tactic to avoid bed time, and now it’s a quarantine smash and being covered by musicians everywhere.

Here are a few of the best covers: