What Do Elementary Kids Think About Virtual Learning?

The kids are going back to…virtual learning.

For at least two weeks (place your bets on whether or not it gets extended), Ontario school children will be at home; behind a computer to get their lessons & digitally see their teacher. We’ve been here before. It’s the third round overall? First time this school year however.

We know how the majority of parents feel. Social media is burning with their reaction. We know how lots of teachers feel, through correspondence & posts online. But what do the kids think about once again not getting to go to school?

Here’s a raw, real, un-coached conversation with my 8 year old about how she feels about it. She’s an only child who lives in a neighbourhood with no other children (not that she would be allowed to play with them, unless it was outside). There’s not too much passion one way or another for virtual learning vs. going to school, but she makes her preferences known at the end.

It’s just an honest snapshot into an 8 year old’s brain during these becoming-all-too-precedented times.

McCully