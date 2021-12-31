Beloved Comedian Betty White Dies At The Age Of 99

This is tough one. It’s being reported that Betty White has passed away in her home at the age of 99. This comes just weeks before her milestone 100th birthday.

Betty White was a beloved actress, comedian, and American icon. Perhaps best known for her role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” which ran from 1985 – 1982. She was a cultural staple in the entertainment industry for decades. She had the longest running career for any woman in TV. Having starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, her cutlural presence will be missed.

Betty White was a true comedic icon.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE in a statement on Friday. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

We’ll all miss her too.

Betty White And Her Early Work

Throughout the 1940s, Betty starred in many radio sitcoms before moving to television sitcoms.

Her breakout comedic role came in 1973 when she played Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" … which ran until 1977, and then she got her starring role in "The Betty White Show."With 115 acting credits to her name, Betty had roles in productions like "Life with Elizabeth," "Date with the Angels," "The Love Boat," "Mama's Family," "The Golden Palace," "Ladies Man," "That '70s Show," "Higglytown Heroes," "Boston Legal," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Pound Puppies," "Hot in Cleveland," and many, many, many other shows and films.