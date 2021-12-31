Beloved Comedian Betty White Dies At The Age Of 99
This news comes just weeks before her 100th birthday.
This is tough one. It’s being reported that Betty White has passed away in her home at the age of 99. This comes just weeks before her milestone 100th birthday.
Betty White was a beloved actress, comedian, and American icon. Perhaps best known for her role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” which ran from 1985 – 1982. She was a cultural staple in the entertainment industry for decades. She had the longest running career for any woman in TV. Having starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, her cutlural presence will be missed.
Betty White was a true comedic icon.
“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE in a statement on Friday. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”
We’ll all miss her too.
Betty White And Her Early Work
Throughout the 1940s, Betty starred in many radio sitcoms before moving to television sitcoms.