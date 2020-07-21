Listen Live

WATCH: Canadian Comedian Wows Judges On ‘America’s Got Talent’

To an almost empty audience

Canadian comedian John Hastings, born in Toronto, raised in Ottawa got three yeses from the judges on ‘America’s Got Talent.’

He explained to the judges before his audition he was born three months premature with dyspraxia, a neurological disorder that impacts an individual’s ability to plan and process motor tasks.

“It’s a pretty rare disorder. I was born without reflexes and eye-hand coordination. I had the balance of a baby giraffe… and so I was picked on,” Hastings told the judges.

“One day when I was 10 I said a zinger to a bully and the entire class collapsed in laughter and he never said it again.

He performed to an almost empty theatre because his audition was at the time that L.A. was just shutting down due to the pandemic.

Hastings joked about his age of 34.

“I’m 34. I don’t look like any age. I just look like I’ve been through stuff and 34 is a difficult age because it’s not old but it’s old enough that the world’s changed,” Hastings said.

“I’m old enough to remember there was a time when you saw a fella with a neck tattoo and then you thought, ‘I’m about to see a dead body.’ Now, you see a fella with a neck tattoo all you think is, ‘this latte is going to be amazing.”

Watch his full audition below:


YouTube / America’s Got Talent

Judge Howie Mendel gave him praise on Twitter too:

