Billie Eilish Debuts New James Bond Theme ‘No Time to Die’

Billie Eilish is a name you have likely heard at some point this year. She cleaned up at the Grammy’s and currently has 13 platinum singles under her belt. She’s also the girl who made this face at the Academy Awards:

She’s only 18-years-old and is now the youngest artist ever to write and record a Bond theme song.

She has released the theme song to the forthcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die”, which is out April 10.

Eilish will be performing the song for the first time at the Brit Awards on February 18.

The only two Bond themes to win best song at the Academy awards are Adele’s “Skyfall” and Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall”.

(cover photo via crommelincklars flickr)