First Look At The New Batman Suit

Director Matt Reeves’ unveiled a short video giving us our first glimpse of the new batman suit for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie, ‘The Batman.’

What do you think of the reveal? I feel like hollywood does this on purpose, yes to get the hype up, and also if there is any backlash they can always change it up! Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy was iconic so following that up will be tough, and even Ben Affleck who briefed donned the suit for a few terrible movies.

June 25th 2021, is the scheduled release date.