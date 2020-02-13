‘Sports Illustrated’ Reveals 2020 Swimsuit Model Finalists

Sports Illustrated is expanding it’s horizons with the 2020 finalists for the swimsuit edition.

The final 6 include 55-year-old Kathy Jacobs and the magazine’s first ever bald woman, Christie Valdiserri. Last year, Jacobs made the final 16 of the model search and says she’s proud to represent women over 50:

“I am doing this to be part of a change in the views on women over 50, not only by society, but by ourselves. It is a boomerang effect, and we as women over 50 need to stand together and realize how amazing, relevant, beautiful and sexy we all are. It’s time women of all ages unite and claim our power! Ageism impacts all of us, and women of all ages coming together and stopping it now helps prevent future generations from ever experiencing it!”

Here are the top six:

