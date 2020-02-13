‘Sports Illustrated’ Reveals 2020 Swimsuit Model Finalists
It's a very diverse group of women
Sports Illustrated is expanding it’s horizons with the 2020 finalists for the swimsuit edition.
The final 6 include 55-year-old Kathy Jacobs and the magazine’s first ever bald woman, Christie Valdiserri. Last year, Jacobs made the final 16 of the model search and says she’s proud to represent women over 50:
“I am doing this to be part of a change in the views on women over 50, not only by society, but by ourselves. It is a boomerang effect, and we as women over 50 need to stand together and realize how amazing, relevant, beautiful and sexy we all are. It’s time women of all ages unite and claim our power! Ageism impacts all of us, and women of all ages coming together and stopping it now helps prevent future generations from ever experiencing it!”
Here are the top six:
Wow you guys… this moment right here is so surreal, I made it to top 6!!! I’M GOING TO BE IN SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT 2020!!! No one wake me up from this dream! Thank you so much for believing in me and giving me this opportunity @mj_day @yutsai88 @hillarydrezner @alyssaconroy @kbhendrix @ja_neyney @jo.giunta @darcieburroughs I am beyond thankful for you guys and everyone at SI. I cannot wait to start this new journey that has been added to my life! LET’S GET IT🔥🙌🏽😍🦋♥️
ATTENTION: I’m going to be in @si_swimsuit !!!! I made final 6! This was the toughest secret to hold! I am beyond excited, grateful, and thankful for this opportunity. I cried so much and I screamed like a maniac when I found out! What an honor it is to be the first Dark Skin Plus Size Queen in this thannnnng. And to be with 5 other BOSS QUEENS @tanayedubz @jamealynee @clarissabowers @ageisbeauty @christie.valdiserri ! I hope every chocolate chubby girl and every thick queen around the world sees this and know that anything is possible. Your skin, size, shape, condition, beauty will not determine your destiny. Your will-power, faith, and determination will. Confidence is your weapon. Your heart is your map for life. Self love is your power. Go for your dreams and never stop chasing. Thank you so much @si_swimsuit @MJ_day ,Alyssa, Joanna, Janine, Hillary, Kelsey, Darci, Yutsai, and the WHOLE team. Can’t wait to show UP& show OUT with you!!! 🥺😏❤️❤️✊🏾 Peace & Blessings! (This photo was taken in 2018 when I started manifesting this dream project, swipe to see the photos I had plastered everywhere! One of them is Model @ashleygraham , I feel like this wouldn’t be possible without her paving the way.) #BlackGirlMagic #ConfienceIsKey #StillCryingTearsOfJoy #CelebrateMySize #YouCanDoThis