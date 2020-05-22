Listen Live

Barrie’s Live Music Show Musician Spotlight #3

Kat Chabot's cover of Dear Prudence is this week's spotlight

Rock 95 is proud to partner with Barrie’s Live Music Show to shine a spotlight on local musicians.

Every week, Rock 95 will select one performance from Barrie’s Live Music Show on Facebook, to be featured right here on Rock 95.com! This week, the group is fundraising in support of Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka. If you’d like to donate, click here.

This week’s feature artist is Kat Chabot. Kat is an extremely accomplished musician, who played many local shows pre-Covid. She has several amazing performances in Barrie’s Live Music Group, but her cover of The Beatles classic Dear Prudence with Katie MacLean caught our eye this week. “The sun is up, the sky is blue”…just the message we need! Check out the full performance below

The sun is up ☀️, the sky is blue☁️It's beautiful and so are you 🥰Pre-Covid Beatles Cover with @Katie McLean and Caycee MastersPlease Donate to Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka

Posted by Katherine Chabot on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

