Guns N’ Roses Launch “Not in This Lifetime Selects” Streaming Series

Guns N’ Roses have just officially postponed their summer North American tour due to COVID-19 but they still want to give fans a way to experience their live tour.

The band has launched a brand new streaming series called “Not in This Lifetime Selects”. The series will be updated with new professionally shot footage every week from a show from their super-successful 2016 “Not in This Lifetime Tour”.

If you remember, that tour is one of the highest-grossing tours of all time ($563 million), lasted four years and featured Axle Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reuniting to perform together once again.

Not In This Lifetime Selects starts today: #GnFnR brings moments from the tour to @youtubemusic🤘https://t.co/pgtzncp1i1

4pm PT | 7pm ET | 12pm BST pic.twitter.com/RycdjbhhS8 — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) May 21, 2020

The series kicked off on Thursday with highlights from their October 29th, 2019 show at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

They will be updating the series every Thursdays at 7 p.m. EST with new content.