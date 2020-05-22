A Deeper Look At Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’

Christopher Nolan, the man behind Inception, Interstellar and the Dark Knight Series (among others) has his next project ready to hit the big screen sometime in 2021. He is known for some very intense, well thought out, visually and mentally stimulating movies and this looks like more of the same. Robert Pattinson (ironically the new Batman) and John David Washington (Yes, Denzel Washington’s son) star in Nolan’s latest film, Tenet, which is being described as a movie involving international espionage. Anytime the word espionage is used you get my attention. Take a look at the second trailer and know that we will be in for a treat when this finally comes out.

Nolan’s last movie came out in 2017 and was a WW|| film that had an incredible cast and was a really powerful movie. If you haven’t seen that, it is available on demand now.