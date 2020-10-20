Listen Live

AC/DC Launch ‘Power Up’ Name Generator

'Power Up' drops November 13

If you’ve ever wanted to see your name in lights, this is your chance.

AC/DC has launched a logo name generator ahead of the release of their seventeenth studio album, Power Up.

You can use the name generator here. You enter your first and last name and then, voila! Your own custom logo.

The upcoming album is AC/DC’s first release since 2014’s Rock or Bust and they debuted their new single, “Shot in the Dark” off that album earlier this month. Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd are part of this album. The late Malcolm Young is credited as a writer on every track on Power Up and is featured in a number of riffs on the album as well.

