Neil Young’s Archival Releases

Neil Young has been incredibly busy lately and is releasing a treasure trove of rare music and memories for his fans through his musical Archival projects and Archives Volume II 1972-1976 is set for release next month. The 10 disc package will be ready by the 20th of November. Spread chronologically, it begins with the songs he recorded shortly after the release of Harvest in 1972 and goes all the way to his March 1976 Asian/European tour with Crazy Horse. Friday last week, Neil Young dropped a “trailer” that gives a little insight into what to expect from the upcoming packge. The video mixes photos, video, and lyric manuscripts from the era with snippets of songs that include rare live renditions of songs and performances including a special performance captured with Joni Mitchell and never heard before by the public. The set will also feature 12 previously unreleased songs, 49 previously unreleased versions of different songs, along with3 live discs and features 131 different songs in total. It also comes with a 252-page hardcover book and a full-length poster, arriving in stores on November 20th.

Last month, Neil Young dropped a new EP from his Fireside Sessions and he is also working on an official Bootleg Series where he’ll share fan-favorite concert recordings featured in excellent sound quality.