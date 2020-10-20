Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sends Tequila To 101-Year-Old Superfan
Grandma Grover is ready to celebrate her big milestone
Imagine turning 101? That’s amazing in itself. But imagine turning 101 and getting gifted tequila from your favourite superstar.
Marie Grover is a huge fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He helped her celebrate by sending her Teremana Tequila and a handwritten note.
HAPPY BEAUTIFUL 101 BIRTHDAY to Grandma Grover! 🎂🎊❤️👏🏾👏🏾 Good to see you received my gift of @teremana bottles and the card I wrote you! Remember to SIP the Mana, grandma and it’s not time to do shots 🤣☺️👍🏾 Happiest of birthdays – what an amazing and blessed life 🙏🏾 Enjoy your mana, Marie! DJ 🖤 #grandmagettinghergrooveback
Last year, just before her 100th birthday, Jamie Klingler tweeted “The Rock” asking if he could wish her a happy birthday and he did!
Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI
— Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019
Wow, congratulations on 101 years Grandma Grover!