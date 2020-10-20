Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sends Tequila To 101-Year-Old Superfan

Imagine turning 101? That’s amazing in itself. But imagine turning 101 and getting gifted tequila from your favourite superstar.

Marie Grover is a huge fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He helped her celebrate by sending her Teremana Tequila and a handwritten note.

Last year, just before her 100th birthday, Jamie Klingler tweeted “The Rock” asking if he could wish her a happy birthday and he did!

Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019

Wow, congratulations on 101 years Grandma Grover!