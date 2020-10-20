Listen Live

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sends Tequila To 101-Year-Old Superfan

Grandma Grover is ready to celebrate her big milestone

Imagine turning 101? That’s amazing in itself. But imagine turning 101 and getting gifted tequila from your favourite superstar.

Marie Grover is a huge fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He helped her celebrate by sending her Teremana Tequila and a handwritten note.

Last year, just before her 100th birthday, Jamie Klingler tweeted “The Rock” asking if he could wish her a happy birthday and he did!

Wow, congratulations on 101 years Grandma Grover!

