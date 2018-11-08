Listen Live

69-year-Old Man Identifies as 49-Year-Old, Wants to get Age Changed

because TINDER

69-year-old Emile Ratelband has filed a petition to change his age to 49. He says it will allow him to be with more women on Tinder.

He says he feels 20 years younger than his current age and should be able to identify as such.

He says he’s done a check-up and found that his biological age is 45 and that saying he’s 69 limits him in terms of purchasing a home, which cars he’s able to drive and finding work. He also says plenty of women try to deceive people about their age with plastic surgery, so what’s the difference?

He’s got it all wrong, you want to identify as OLDER…that way you can collect that sweet, sweet, pension.

