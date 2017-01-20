Listen Live

WIN DINNER FOR 2 AT BARRIELICIOUS!

Barrielicious is on now until February 5th 2017

This is your chance to win dinner for 2 at a selected restaurant participating in Barrielicious!

Starting January 23rd  listen to The Rock 95 Morning Crew &  during the Afternoon Drive with Randy Richards  to hear about various delicious menu items you can enjoy during Barrielicious PLUS a chance to win dinner for 2!

Giveaways Week January 23rd – 27th   with the Rock 95 Morning Crew

*Lakeshore Drive, Barrie Location

Giveaways Week January 23rd – 27th  during the Afternoon Drive

*CICCO’S BARRIE LOCATION

Barrielicious runs until February 5th 2017 for a complete list of restaurants and to book your reservation CLICK HERE

PRIZE DISCLAIMER:
Gift Cards are for dinner for 2 at specified restaurant, valid only during Barrielicious Winter edition 2017, does not include beverages or gratuities. ROCK 95 will not supply baby sitting, cab fare,  nor be responsible for additional weight gain or newly developed food obsessions.
ROCK 95 General Rules & Regulations Apply

