WATCH: Man Sets New World Record by Hammering 38 Nails With His Skull

“Hammer Head” John Ferraro now holds the Guinness World Record for pounding 38 nails into a board with his skull in under two minutes.

According to the Daily Mail,┬áhis skull is more than twice as thick as the average human’s (16 millimeters vs the average 6.5 millimeters).

Ferraro also holds the one-minute record for hammering 13 nails into a board with his head, and the record for most concrete blocks broken on the head with a bowling ball in three minutes.

He also works as a professional wrestler under the name “Gino Martino”.