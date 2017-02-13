WATCH: Man Sets New World Record by Hammering 38 Nails With His Skull

“Hammer Head” John Ferraro now holds the Guinness World Record for pounding 38 nails into a board with his skull in under two minutes.

According to the Daily Mail, his skull is more than twice as thick as the average human’s (16 millimeters vs the average 6.5 millimeters).

Ferraro also holds the one-minute record for hammering 13 nails into a board with his head, and the record for most concrete blocks broken on the head with a bowling ball in three minutes.

He also works as a professional wrestler under the name “Gino Martino”.