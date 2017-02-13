Listen Live

WATCH: Man Sets New World Record by Hammering 38 Nails With His Skull

OUCH

By Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

“Hammer Head” John Ferraro now holds the Guinness World Record for pounding 38 nails into a board with his skull in under two minutes.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

According to the Daily Mail, his skull is more than twice as thick as the average human’s (16 millimeters vs the average 6.5 millimeters).

Ferraro also holds the one-minute record for hammering 13 nails into a board with his head, and the record for most concrete blocks broken on the head with a bowling ball in three minutes.

He also works as a professional wrestler under the name “Gino Martino”.

Related posts

Woman Has Armed Standoff With Police Because Boyfriend Said Spaghetti was ‘Okay’

Genius Dating App Limits Matches to One Guy

WATCH: Alec Baldwin & Jimmy Fallon Do Dueling Trump Impressions On The Tonight Show

Dominos Pizza Has a Wedding Registry

Tom Brady is Charging A Ridiculous Amount of Money for Autographs

Bill Murray To Perform At Toronto Royal Conservatory Gala

Since It’s National Pizza Day Check out KFC’s ‘Chizza’

NBA Rolling Out Advertising on Uniforms

Science Rules! Netflix Launching New Bill Nye Show