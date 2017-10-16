Tom DeLonge Launches New UFO Research Company

Former Blink-182 front man Tom DeLonge has launched a new company called ‘To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science’.

He wrote in a Facebook post last week that he’s brought together a team “from the CIA, DOD, and the FMR Director of Advanced Programs at Lockheed Martin’s SkunkWorks.” In his post, he also explained the company’s first project. It’s a vehicle that can travel “instantaneously through space, air and water by engineering the fabric of space-time”.

He’s looking for investors and has raised over $360,000 so far.





DeLonge has also announced plans for an unscripted reality series about the Academy including footage of “US Gov declassified videos of UFO’s” and that the company has plans for a second vehicle in the works as well. “We are aiming to build a spaceship that turns into a ball of light…and disappears.”