Listen Live

The New Toonie Glows in the Dark

The Canada 150 celebrations continue

By Morning Show, Uncategorized

Canada’s 150th birthday is a year-long celebration complete with merchandise and brand new Canadian currency.

The new toonie has a design of the Northern Lights and GLOWS IN THE DARK!

Posted by Royal Canadian Mint / Monnaie Royale Canadienne on Friday, May 19, 2017

The Royal Canadian Mint announced a new set of coins that will be in circulation this year to celebrate Canada’s 150th. The toonie and quarter both glow in the dark and are not just collector coins. So keep your eye out for the new coins in your change at Tim Hortons!

(cover photo via Richard Hsu flickr)

Related posts

Surgeons Removed 28 Pounds of Poop from A Man’s Body

Morning Crew Gives Stroud Teen New Guitar

Adam West Was Once Kicked Out of an Orgy With the Riddler

Forbes 2017 List of the 100 Highest Paid Entertainers

WATCH: Kevin Spacey and Gordon Ramsey Have a Swear Off

Patrick Stewart Drank From a Shoe at the Canadian Grand Prix

Soon It Will Be Legal in Canada to Challenge Someone to A Duel

Phil Collins Rushed to Hospital After Fall

Former Yankees Pitcher is the Next Bachelor Canada