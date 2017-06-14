The New Toonie Glows in the Dark

Canada’s 150th birthday is a year-long celebration complete with merchandise and brand new Canadian currency.

The new toonie has a design of the Northern Lights and GLOWS IN THE DARK!

The Royal Canadian Mint announced a new set of coins that will be in circulation this year to celebrate Canada’s 150th. The toonie and quarter both glow in the dark and are not just collector coins. So keep your eye out for the new coins in your change at Tim Hortons!

(cover photo via Richard Hsu flickr)