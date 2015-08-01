Barrie Game Exchange is the place for all things “geek”

The fifth iteration of the Barrie Game Exchange is coming to the East Bayfield Community Centre on Sunday, August 13th.​ The event is the go-to place for all things geek including video games (from Atari to PS4), comics and board games.

Chris Hodgson, one of the co-organizer of the event, expressed his appreciation at the increased amount of vendors over the course of the event’s life. The amount of vendors have tripled since the first iteration of the Game Exchange about three years ago.

Hodgson explained that the Barrie Game Exchange is a great place for game players of all sorts; “…if there’s that one specific game you’re looking for, you can come here to find it.”

​​

Over 130 vendors will be at the event including local vendors like Sir Games-a-Lot, Barrie Wrestling and Power Up Gaming. General admission tickets are $5 and VIP tickets (allowing patrons to enter an hour early) are available for $10. For more information, please visit the Barrie Game Exchange website or Facebook page.