Listen Live

Someone Once Held William Shatner’s Skivvies Hostage

Well, that's one way to get his attention

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Funny, Morning Show

William Shatner told the bizarre tale of how he once got his underwear stolen out of his hotel room during Priceline.com’s 20th anniversary breakfast at Tuscany Steakhouse earlier this week.

He says he was staying in a hotel and was downstairs entertaining. When he went back up to his room, all of his underwear was gone. Someone had broken into his room and stolen his underwear. A woman called his room and told him it was her, and that she would only return his undies if he signed some memorabilia for her. He agreed to meet her in the lobby.

He went downstairs and saw she had a pile of items for him to sign. When he refused to sign everything she opened her shirt and said, “Well, sign this!”. At that point, Shatner says he grabbed his skivvies and ran. He still has no idea how she got into his hotel room.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)
[via pagesix]

Related posts

5 Ways to Take your Campfire Snacks to the Next Level

Sylvester Stallone is Starring in Rambo 5

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Renewed for Third Season

WATCH: Astros Pitcher PUNCH Himself In The Face

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon to Cover Royal Wedding

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets: Avengers Edition

Library Evacuated After Stinky Fruit Mistaken for Gas Leak

Greenday is NOT Breaking Up

LISTEN: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris on The Rock Hall and Most Controversial Inductions