Ontario Turtle Trauma Centre Declares State of Emergency

Ontario’s Turtle Trauma Centre has taken in almost 600 injured turtles already this year.

The centre has operated on dozens of turtle shells that have been crushed by cars.

It’s egg laying season for the turtles and many are choosing to lay eggs along the shoulders of highways because they are soft, gravelly, and warm.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has started setting up turtle underpasses with new road developments. One example is on highway 69 south of Sudbury.

What do you do if you see a turtle on the road?

According to the Turtle Trauma centre, you can absolutely help a turtle across the road if it’s safe to do so. Make sure it is pointing in the same direction the turtle was going in in the first place and move him at least 2 metres off the road. The centre also warns against taking selfies while holding the turtles. Picking them up and posing with them may confuse them and get them all turned around. It’s better to move the turtle, then post for the photo.