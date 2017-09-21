Listen Live

Niagara College First to Offer Post-Secondary Certificate in Marijuana Production

It launches in the fall of 2018

By Morning Show

Niagara College says the graduate certificate program in Marijuana Production has been approved by the Ontario Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development and will prepare students to work in the licensed production of cannabis, which includes marijuana, hemp fibre and hemp seed.

The program will be available to those with a diploma or degree in agribusiness, agricultural science, environmental science/resource studies, horticulture or natural sciences, or an acceptable combination of education and experience.

According to the college’s president, Dan Patterson, the program is meant to address a growing labour market need in the wake of legislative changes in Canada and abroad.

