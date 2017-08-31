Listen Live

Michael Phelps Challenges Conor McGregor to a Swimming Race

23 gold medals isn't enough...

Remember last month when Michael Phelps raced a shark? Now he wants to race an opponent who’s arguably more dangerous than the CGI shark…Conor McGregor.

Phelps jokingly posted the question on Twitter a few days after the big fight.

Conor McGregor hasn’t responded yet, he’s probably too busy counting his millions.

