Listen Live

Listen To David Bowie’s Final Three Songs

On The 'No Plan' EP

By Music

In celebration of what would have been his 70th birthday, David Bowie’s estate released an EP called No Plan, along with an eponymously named music video.

All three songs, in addition to the Blackstar single “Lazarus”, were recorded around the time of the cast recordings of the Lazarus musical soundtrack. “When I Met You” had previously been released in October with the Cast Recordings.

Take a look at the sombre jazz song “No Plan” video below which was directed by Tom Hingston:

Related posts

U2 is Set to Tour Their Good Album Again

Molson Amphitheatre Rebrands As Budweiser Stage

Vinyl Record Sales Surged In 2016 Thanks To Classics

50th Doors debut release anniversary

Governors Ball Lineup Announced

More Than 50 Bands Celebrate The Tragically Hip On Strombo’s ‘Hip 30’ Show

The Coachella 2017 Lineup is Here!

See Chicago and the Doobie Brothers

Pearl Jam Donates $70,000 To Man Who Saved Eddie Vedder’s Life