Listen To David Bowie’s Final Three Songs

In celebration of what would have been his 70th birthday, David Bowie’s estate released an EP called No Plan, along with an eponymously named music video.

All three songs, in addition to the Blackstar single “Lazarus”, were recorded around the time of the cast recordings of the Lazarus musical soundtrack. “When I Met You” had previously been released in October with the Cast Recordings.

Take a look at the sombre jazz song “No Plan” video below which was directed by Tom Hingston: