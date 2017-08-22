Buzz Aldrin Sees Your Eclipse Viewing And Raises You

Yesterday, it seemed like the entire the world was watching the extremely rare total solar eclipse. If they weren’t watching it, they were talking about it or tweeting about it.

One of the people talking about it was Buzz Aldrin. Aldrin is a legend, a former astronaut and one of the first two humans to land on the moon. He was also the second person to walk on the moon after Neil Armstrong.

Well, Aldrin took the opportunity to drop the most epic humble-brag of all time on twitter yesterday.

It occurred to me that I got to see quite a few solar eclipses. Every time we orbited into the shadow of the moon. #Apollo11 #eclipse2017 — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) August 19, 2017

Mic. Drop. Well played, Mr. Aldrin.