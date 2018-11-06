You Could Be In An Our Lady Peace Music Video!

Our Lady Peace is encouraging people to share a video or photo on Instagram of something that is meaningful to them – a good deed that they’re doing for someone else, or shining a light on another person who has made an impact on their life – tag Rock 95, tag the band and use the hashtag #MySomethingness, then encourage your community to do the same. Posts submitted between today and November 13th (World Kindness Day) will be reviewed by the band and contributors may be selected to be featured in OLP’s upcoming new music video for their latest single, Head Down. If you tag Rock 95 and your video is selected, we’ll also interview you with the band!

“We have the unique opportunity to share stories with so many different people and fans around the world,” says frontman, Raine Maida. “We’re often reminded of the incredible selfless acts and contributions everyday working people make to help better their communities and the people that live there. #MysSomethingness is all about honoring these good people; shining a light on each other.”

Main Image via Facebook / @ourladypeace