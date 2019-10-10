Listen Live

Will Smith is developing a new spin-off of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

LOOKS LIKE SMITH WILL BE RETURNING TO BEL-AIR

By Entertainment

Will Smith is developing a new The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spinoff series.

After releasing Fresh Prince-themed merchandise this week, Smith has revealed that he is producing the upcoming show alongside his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While not many details have been released, the show will be through his recently launched company, Westbrook.

A release date and cast for the show has yet to be revealed.

Related posts

Watch: The Cure performs ‘Just Like Heaven’ in new concert documentary ‘Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London’

Kurt Cobain’s custom guitar, sweater from ‘MTV Unplugged’ are getting put up for auction

Listen: blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth Release ‘One Little Lie’ As Simple Creatures

The Cure Frontman Robert Smith Says They Have Three New Albums On The Way

Watch: The new red band trailer for ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ is here

Metallica Launch Mysterious Countdown Clock

Watch: The first trailer for ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 is here

Stream: City and Colour releases beautiful, dark new album ‘A Pill For Loneliness’

Watch: Matthew McConaughey runs his own weed business in trailer for ‘The Gentlemen’