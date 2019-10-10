Watch: The Cure performs ‘Just Like Heaven’ in new concert documentary ‘Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London’

A new clip from the forthcoming Tim Pope-directed concert documentary ANNIVERSARY: 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London has been released, and it sees The Cure performing “Just Like Heaven.”

ANNIVERSARY is set to come paired with CURAETION-25: From There To Here/From Here To There from their set at the 25th Meltdown Festival. “Robert contacted me, I got an email at 2:30 in the morning with him saying to me, ‘Uh, fancy filming in Hyde Park in two or three weeks?’” Pope explained to Billboard. “I had to scramble around to get all the equipment and people we’d need.”

Watch The Cure perform “Just Like Heaven” below.

ANNIVERSARY is set for release on October 18th.