WATCH: Toy Story 4 Trailer

I can’t believe it was back in 1995 when the original Toy Story was released. It was Pixar’s first completely computer-generated feature film. Almost a quarter of a century later, there’ll be a fourth movie!

The whole gang is back including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Slinky Dog, Hamm the Piggy Bank and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, plus Forky, a new toy in town. It appears to be confused and scared, with pipe-cleaner arms and is voiced by Tony Hale.

Director Josh Cooley said, “The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose. A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”



YouTube / DisneyPixar

Toy Story 4 opens in theatres June 21, 2019.

Main Image via Facebook / @PixarToyStory