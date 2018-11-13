WATCH: All of Stan Lee’s Cameos

Stan Lee was the co-creator of countless Marvel Superheroes passed away Monday at 95-years-old.

He was born in 1922, and got his start at Timely Publications as an assistant in 1939. Eventually he became an actual comic writer and created his first ever hero, The Destroyer.

At 19-years-old he became editor-in-chief. Timely became Atlas Comics, and then Marvel Comics. Eventually Lee took over as publisher, where he and along with Jack Kirby, helped create superheroes like Thor, the X-Men, Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Hawkeye, Ironman and Captain America.