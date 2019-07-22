Listen Live

Watch: Tom Hanks Plays Mr. Rogers In First Trailer For Forthcoming ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood’ Biopic

The Film Hits The Big Screen In November

By Entertainment

The first trailer for Tom Hanks’ Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood has arrived.

The film, which takes its name from the show’s theme song, explores the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers, played by Hanks, and journalist Tom Junod, played by Matthew Rhys. Throughout the film, the cynical journalist is assigned to write a profile about Rogers, until his life is eventually changed by getting to know the children’s show host.

Watch the trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood below.

The film, which drops in November, is directed by Marielle Heller (Diary of a Teenage Girl).

