Watch: Tom Hanks Plays Mr. Rogers In First Trailer For Forthcoming ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood’ Biopic

The first trailer for Tom Hanks’ Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood has arrived.

The film, which takes its name from the show’s theme song, explores the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers, played by Hanks, and journalist Tom Junod, played by Matthew Rhys. Throughout the film, the cynical journalist is assigned to write a profile about Rogers, until his life is eventually changed by getting to know the children’s show host.

Watch the trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood below.

The film, which drops in November, is directed by Marielle Heller (Diary of a Teenage Girl).