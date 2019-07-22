Listen Live

Natalie Portman Set To Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe In ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’

ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS RETURNS TO MCU FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2013’S THOR: THE DARK WORLD

By Entertainment

Marvel lifted the lid on a ton of “Phase 4” news during their highly-anticipated Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. There was no shortage of surprises, of which included the announcement that Natalie Portman would be reprising her role as Jane Foster for the recently announced fourth Thor film.

Portman will not only be returning as Foster, but she’ll also wield some otherworldly power as the Goddess of Thunder. The Taika Waititi-directed film will drawn on writer Jason Aaron’s run on the Marvel comics series.

 

Portman previously starred in two Thor films, but has been absent from the MCU since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

The film is set to hit theaters on November 5th, 2021

Related posts

Watch: Tom Hanks Plays Mr. Rogers In First Trailer For Forthcoming ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood’ Biopic

David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ Redone for Anniversary of Moon Landing

WATCH: New Movie Trailers Released This Week Include Top Gun, IT, and Cats

You Can AirBnB THE Oscar Mayer Wienermobile….

Jack White and Bob Dylan May Be Writing Together

Watch: Bob Dylan and Neil Young collaborate on stage for the first time in 25 years

This ‘The Office’ Episode will be Available in Smell-A-Vision Next Month

Thinking of a New Addition? Think Greyhound

Metallica Announce They’re Releasing an Illustrated Children’s Book