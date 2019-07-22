Natalie Portman Set To Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe In ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’

Marvel lifted the lid on a ton of “Phase 4” news during their highly-anticipated Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. There was no shortage of surprises, of which included the announcement that Natalie Portman would be reprising her role as Jane Foster for the recently announced fourth Thor film.

Portman will not only be returning as Foster, but she’ll also wield some otherworldly power as the Goddess of Thunder. The Taika Waititi-directed film will drawn on writer Jason Aaron’s run on the Marvel comics series.

Consider me thunderously excited. The Jane Foster Thor storyline I did with @rdauterman, (Eisner winner!) @COLORnMATT & so many more talented artists is one of my proudest moments in comics. I can’t wait to see @TaikaWaititi & Natalie Portman bring the Goddess of Thunder to life. pic.twitter.com/3pylwsfR9e — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) July 21, 2019

Portman previously starred in two Thor films, but has been absent from the MCU since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

The film is set to hit theaters on November 5th, 2021