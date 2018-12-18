Watch: The Arkells Release A Live Acoustic Performance Of ‘Hand Me Downs’

The Arkells have just released a studio performance of their upbeat tune “Hand Me Downs” where they played in front of a small, cozy crowd at Clubhouse studio in Austin, Texas as part of the Clubhouse: Music Up Close series.

Their performance is intimate, yet keeps up the spirited, lively sound of the original track as the band sways along to the heartwarming tune. The Hamilton, Ontario band is devoted to their live performances, saying that “the success of a show always comes down to the collective spirit in the room, and the songs themselves,” according to Earmilk.

Watch The Arkells perform “Hand Me Downs” below.

Catch The Arkells at Scotiabank Arena on February 16th, 2019.