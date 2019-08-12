WATCH: Tenacious D tease new collaboration with Jack White called ‘Jack Grey’ in new behind-the-scenes video

Jack Black and Jack White are finally fulfilling their destiny to work together with a new “Jack Gray” collaboration, they’ve revealed in a new behind-the-scenes video.

Tenacious D dropped a tour video that showed the pair recording with White in Nashville at his very own Third Man Studios. “We’re heading over to Jack White’s house to record a single,” Black explains in the clip. “Me and KG have been working on a jam – it’s not quite done, it needs a little work, but I think that’s where Jack White comes in and helps us pull it over the finish line. This is a legendary collab. Everyone’s been waiting for it. Now it’s here.”

Check out the full behind-the-scenes clip below.