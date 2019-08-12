Listen Live

Tom DeLonge says if he played blink-182 for aliens they’d ‘get really offended’ and start ‘an interplanetary war’

After being asked if he'd show aliens Angels & Airwaves or blink-182

Professional UFO hunter Tom DeLonge has stated that if he played Blink-182 to aliens they’d “get really offended and start an interplanetary war.”

In a new interview with NME, DeLonge talked about Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation, his forthcoming six-part series about extra-terrestrials for the History Channel. While chatting, NME asked DeLonge whether he would rather show aliens Angels & Airwaves tracks or Blink-182 tunes.

“Oh my gosh! I would have to play Angels & Airwaves because they would recognize the space-prog sound,” DeLonge explained. “If I played Blink they wouldn’t get the jokes. They would probably get really offended and start an interplanetary war.”

