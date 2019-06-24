Watch: Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Plays Guitar With Arkells At Budweiser Stage Show

Listen Live

Coach Nurse Has Had Himself A Week

By Entertainment

It was a good few days for Toronto Raptors head coach, who bookended his week with an NBA championship parade on Monday and then a turn as a rockstar with Arkells during their Budweiser Stage show on Saturday night. Nurse, who is well known for carrying his guitar on road trips, hit the stage to strum along with a cover of Stevie Wonder’s hit “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours.”

Arkells frontman Max Kerman told the crowd he was bringing out a special guest, one who can be seen with a guitar on his back wherever he goes. The crowd welcomed the Raptors coach with a chorus of cheers.

Watch the footage below.

 

 

Nurse was also formally announced as the head coach of Team Canada for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup on Monday. It’s the summer of Nick Nurse, so just embrace it!

Image via Twitter/@mattcrandall

