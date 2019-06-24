Josh Homme is making an album with Dave Grohl and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons for Halloween

Get ready for the collaboration of a lifetime. In a new interview with eonmusic, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons revealed that he was in the studio with Josh Homme and Dave Grohl last month.

Gibbons explained that the trio were working on a new Queens of the Stone Age record, but, as fans have pointed out, it’s more likely that they were working on a new installment of Homme’s Desert Sessions. In fact, Homme even hinted at a project last month, and last weekend, Grohl appeared on Homme’s radio show where he joked about how he had always wanted to be a part of a Desert Sessions album.

“We had gone to the desert to work on just a couple of tracks,” Gibbons explained in the interview. “I was outside, and Josh came out of the studio, and he had this box, and it was making some strange noise, and I said, ‘Hey, what is that,’ and he goes, ‘I don’t know, I just found it;’ I said; ‘Don’t touch a thing; we’re going to use it for the song!’ So that’s how it started.”

Gibbons continued to explain that Homme will be releasing the project before the end of 2019. “He’s completed it,” Gibbons explained. “I think that he said he wants to put it out Halloween. It’ll be good.”

