Watch: Metallica and San Francisco Symphony Release Trailer For ‘S&M2’ Concert Film

The trailer for Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony’s concert film S&M2 has been revealed, and looks super exciting!

S&M2 is the sequel to Metallica’s 1999 concert film S&M, and it will be filmed at the Chase Center in San Francisco, featuring songs from the original show as well as the first live arrangement of S&M songs in 20 years. The performance will be in September, but fans can buy tickets to watch it in theaters all around the world for October 9th here.

Michael Kamen conducted the original concert in 1999, but passed in 2003, leading to a new conductor, Michael Tilson. Tilson is the music director at the San Francisco Symphony and artistic director for the New World Symphony, and he will now conduct Metallica’s new concert film.

Check out the trailer for S&M2 below!