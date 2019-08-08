Listen Live

Watch: Metallica and San Francisco Symphony Release Trailer For ‘S&M2’ Concert Film

'S&M2' is a sequel to the 1999 concert film 'S&M'

By Entertainment

The trailer for Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony’s concert film S&M2 has been revealed, and looks super exciting!

S&M2 is the sequel to Metallica’s 1999 concert film S&M, and it will be filmed at the Chase Center in San Francisco, featuring songs from the original show as well as the first live arrangement of S&M songs in 20 years. The performance will be in September, but fans can buy tickets to watch it in theaters all around the world for October 9th here.

Michael Kamen conducted the original concert in 1999, but passed in 2003, leading to a new conductor, Michael Tilson. Tilson is the music director at the San Francisco Symphony and artistic director for the New World Symphony, and he will now conduct Metallica’s new concert film.

Check out the trailer for S&M2 below!

Related posts

Watch: Noel Gallagher announces plans to sell his Oasis masters to the highest bidder on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Disney announces plan to reboot ‘Home Alone’

Don’t Have Spotify… This Might Be the Time

Tool’s entire back catalogue has been released on streaming services

Metallica’s ‘S&M2’ Concert to hit the big screen for one night only

Neil Young postpones 2019 tour to work on new documentary and 14 music films

Listen: blink-182 Drop Sugary New Pop-Punk Track ‘Darkside’

Listen: Third Eye Blind Drop New Track ‘Screamer’, Announce New Album

Soundgarden Want To Release New Album With Late Frontman Chris Cornell’s Demos