Watch: Noel Gallagher announces plans to sell his Oasis masters to the highest bidder on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Interested in buying Oasis masters? Well, you’re in luck because Noel Gallagher spoke of his plans to sell the Oasis master recordings to the highest bidder, and then joked about what he will do with the money, on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Gallagher appeared on the show to promote his upcoming EP after releasing a new single titled “This Is The Place” earlier in the week. During the interview, he mentioned how the Oasis masters are “due to come back around [to him] in about four or five years.” When getting the masters back, he plans on selling them to the highest bidder to profit from his treasures, rather than save any of the money for his kids.

“I’m going to buy a plane, a yacht, I want a chimp with a top hat, and I’ll buy a rocket. And then I’ll leave the kids with the other stuff from the 2000s.” said Gallagher in the interview.

Watch the full interview below!