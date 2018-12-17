Listen Live

Watch: Matt Damon Fights For Weezer In Hilarious SNL Skit

He Tackles The Great Weezer Debate With Leslie Jones

On this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Matt Damon took to the stage where he ended up tackling the Great Weezer Debate: is Weezer still a good band?

In the skit, Damon and Jones find themselves in a rapidly escalating fight as they argue over whether songs like “Beverly Hills” or “Pork and Beans” were better. Jones found it perplexing that Damon thought the band was doing some great new work right now, as she asserts that “real Weezer fans know they haven’t had a good album since Pinkerton in ’96.

Watch Matt Damon and Leslie Jones fight over Weezer in the skit below

 

 

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the skit, and it looks like he doesn’t have any hard feelings over the piece.

 

