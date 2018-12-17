Watch: Matt Damon Fights For Weezer In Hilarious SNL Skit
He Tackles The Great Weezer Debate With Leslie Jones
On this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Matt Damon took to the stage where he ended up tackling the Great Weezer Debate: is Weezer still a good band?
In the skit, Damon and Jones find themselves in a rapidly escalating fight as they argue over whether songs like “Beverly Hills” or “Pork and Beans” were better. Jones found it perplexing that Damon thought the band was doing some great new work right now, as she asserts that “real Weezer fans know they haven’t had a good album since Pinkerton in ’96.
Watch Matt Damon and Leslie Jones fight over Weezer in the skit below
View this post on Instagram
Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the skit, and it looks like he doesn’t have any hard feelings over the piece.
THEY HAD A WHOLE ASS SKIT ABOUT WEEZER AND ME ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AND IM ACTUALLY CRYING AAAGGGGHHHHHHH
— Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 16, 2018