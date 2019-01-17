Watch: Foo Fighters, Metallica, Queens Of The Stone Age And More Perform At Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Last night, the late Chris Cornell of Soundgarden and Audioslave was honoured at a giant tribute concert called “I Am the Highway” at the Forum in Los Angeles.

The concert featured performances by Cornell’s former band members, and musicians who were a fan of the iconic singer. Many musicians took to the stage at the event, including Foo Fighters, The Melvins, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Miley Cyrus, Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath, Jack Black, Metallica, Ryan Adams, Fiona Apple, and more.

Check out the concert in full here or watch clips from the performances below.