Listen Live

Watch: Foo Fighters, Metallica, Queens Of The Stone Age And More Perform At Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Jack Black, Ryan Adams and Fiona Apple Also Took Part

By Entertainment

Last night, the late Chris Cornell of Soundgarden and Audioslave was honoured at a giant tribute concert called “I Am the Highway” at the Forum in Los Angeles.

The concert featured performances by Cornell’s former band members, and musicians who were a fan of the iconic singer. Many musicians took to the stage at the event, including Foo Fighters, The Melvins, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Miley Cyrus, Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath, Jack Black, Metallica, Ryan Adams, Fiona Apple, and more.

Check out the concert in full here or watch clips from the performances below.

Tags:

Related posts

Red Hot Chili Peppers Confirm Show At The Egyptian Pyramids, Update On New Album

WATCH: Ghostbusters 3 Teaser Trailer

Samuel L. Jackson Picks his Favourite Roles of All-Time

Listen: The Cranberries Release ‘All Over Now’, Announce Final Album With Dolores O’Riordan

Watch: A New Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Has Arrived

He-Man Is Set To Return In Reboot Of ‘Masters Of The Universe’

Watch: A New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Teaser Has Arrived

WATCH: Dave Grohl Falls Offstage and DOESN’T Break Leg

A ‘BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY’ SING-ALONG EDITION IS HITTING 750 NORTH AMERICAN THEATERS