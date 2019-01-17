Listen Live

Red Hot Chili Peppers Confirm Show At The Egyptian Pyramids, Update On New Album

They'll Be Playing The Pyramids On March 15th

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that work on their forthcoming album has been affected by the California wildfires, causing a delay, but they have also announced a rad new gig, which is set to take place at the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Currently, the iconic band is working on their twelfth studio album and follow up to 2016’s The Getaway. “We started to work on [the new album], which, for us, is getting in a room and making some noise and putting some notes together,” drummer Chad Smith told Sirius XM’s Volume West. “And then the fires came, and the house we were working in – there was no damage, it didn’t burn down, but we couldn’t get back in there. So that halted our [progress].”

While there may be a delay on the new album, the Chili Peppers have also confirmed that they’re set to perform a huge concert at the site of the Pyramids in Egypt on March 15th. Check out a video announcement for the performance below.

