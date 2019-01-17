First Woodstock Anniversary Headliner Announced

The awesome, absolutely legendary and talented Carlos Santana is revving up for a HUGE year in music. The bands album “Supernatural” is coming up to it’s 20th anniversary, they are doing a tour titled “Supernatural Now” and of course… The moment we’ve all been waiting for, they have confirmed an appearance on the original grounds of Woodstock.

There are two festivals honoring the amazing experience that was Woodstock 69, However Santana opted to perform on the original Woodstock grounds, rather then work with the original promoter. He explained all of this in a recent interview with The Rolling Stone

“They have an amphitheater there. I’m going to invite whoever is still here, whether it’s Joan Baez or members from Sly Stone, and I’m going to play Santana music. Santana’s going to be the house band, but I want to be able to honor those who are still here and maybe invite rappers like Common or Kendrick Lamar. Santana’s very interested, like Miles Davis, into connecting with people from 7 years old to under 33. I don’t want to be just like a jukebox in the twilight zone, stuck in the Sixties.”

And with that, I say. Happy Woodstock – Jake