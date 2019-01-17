Barrielicious is Back!

All this week we have been giving lucky listeners a chance to dine out and experience one of the many local restaurants that are participating in Barrielicious. It’s the biggest food event of the year and it kicks off this weekend in and around the City of Barrie running through February 3rd.

This is your chance to try out some of our region’s amazing local cuisine as most of the participating restaurants are offering a priced fixed menu of up to three different Barrielicious menu items ranging in price anywhere around $15, $20, to $25 per person.

It’s a great way to experience a lot of different food items that maybe you thought you’d like to sample but haven’t a chance, or to maybe venture outside your comfort zone and sample some foods you’ve never considered trying before. It’s a great way to beat the winter blahs or to meet up with some friends to spend a cold winter night over some fine food with some great conversation in an amazing atmosphere.

Reservations are the best way to go so that you won’t be disappointed when you arrive, so check out the different restaurants, bistro’s and clubs participating, select the place you’d like to check out, make your reservation and have a great time at Barrielicious!